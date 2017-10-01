Falcons' Julio Jones: Won't return Sunday
Jones has been ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Bills due to a hip injury, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
En route to three receptions (on four targets) for 30 yards, Jones appeared "hobbled" for much of the first half, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. With Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) also out of the contest, the Falcons will rely upon Taylor Gabriel, Justin Hardy, Andre Roberts and Nick Williams at wideout the rest of the afternoon.
More News
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...