Falcons' Julio Jones: Won't return Sunday

Jones has been ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Bills due to a hip injury, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

En route to three receptions (on four targets) for 30 yards, Jones appeared "hobbled" for much of the first half, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. With Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) also out of the contest, the Falcons will rely upon Taylor Gabriel, Justin Hardy, Andre Roberts and Nick Williams at wideout the rest of the afternoon.