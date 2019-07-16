Falcons' Julio Jones: Working toward contract

Jones (foot) is sending agent Drew Rosenhaus to meet with the Falcons on Wednesday for face-to-face negotiations, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank and general manger Thomas Dimitroff both have acknowledged their intention to give Jones a new contract, but there's still work to be done on the exact terms. Jones has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $71.25 million deal, putting him 12th among wide receivers in average annual value ($14.25 million), per overthecap.com. The 30-year-old didn't hold out from mandatory minicamp in June, instead watching from the sidelines to avoid aggravating his foot. His history of foot injuries may be a concern in terms of longevity or durability, but Jones should be fine for the start of training camp unless the contract situation leads to a holdout.