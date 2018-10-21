Falcons' Justin Bethel: Clear of injury designation
Bethel (ankle) won't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Giants, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Bethel returned from the ankle injury Week 6 and is good to go after being a full practice participant Friday and Saturday. The 28-year-old should serve his usual role as a depth corner and special teams ace Monday night.
