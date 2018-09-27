Falcons' Justin Bethel: Dealing with knee injury
Bethel (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Bethel has helped sure up the Falcons' kickoff coverage, as the team has gone from dead-last in yards surrendered per kick return -- 26.2 yards allowed per return last year -- to a respectable No. 13 ranking (22.2 yards) through the first three games of 2018. The former Cardinal has yet to see a defensive snap on the young season, but he may find himself in such a situation soon given the laundry list of injuries that the Atlanta secondary has sustained thus far this season. That is, if Bethel himself isn't put on the shelf for an extended period with this newfound concern over his knee.
