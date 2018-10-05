Falcons' Justin Bethel: Does not partake in practice
Bethel (knee) was sidelined for his fifth straight practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran special teams ace has been hampered by a bum knee over the past two weeks, as Atlanta is surrendering 29.2 yards per kick return in Bethel's absence, compared to 23 yards per return prior to his injury. Sunday's opponent, Pittsburgh has excelled on punt returns (10th in the league at 10.1 yards per attempt), but ranks 10th-worst in the NFL with 19.8 yards per kickoff return.
