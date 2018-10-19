Falcons' Justin Bethel: Limited in practice Friday
Bethel (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Bethel suited up during Atlanta's win over the Buccaneers in Week 6 after missing two consecutive games, and continues to recover from a lingering ankle injury. The special teams ace's status for Monday's game against the Giants remains uncertain, but expect more clarity on Bethel's availability following Saturay's injury report.
