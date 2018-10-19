Bethel (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Bethel suited up during Atlanta's win over the Buccaneers in Week 6 after missing two consecutive games, and continues to recover from a lingering ankle injury. The special teams ace's status for Monday's game against the Giants remains uncertain, but expect more clarity on Bethel's availability following Saturay's injury report.

More News
Our Latest Stories