Falcons' Justin Bethel: Ruled out for Week 4
Bethel (knee) is ruled out for Week 4's game against the Bengals, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bethel exited last Sunday's loss to the Saints due to a knee injury, and still remains sidelined. The depth cornerback has only logged special teams snaps this season, so Bethel's absence isn't likely to have a large impact on Atlanta's defense.
