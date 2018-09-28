Bethel (knee) is ruled out for Week 4's game against the Bengals, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bethel exited last Sunday's loss to the Saints due to a knee injury, and still remains sidelined. The depth cornerback has only logged special teams snaps this season, so Bethel's absence isn't likely to have a large impact on Atlanta's defense.

