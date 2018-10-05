Bethel (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Bethel will be sidelined for a second consecutive game due to the minor knee issue that has hampered him since Week 3, but the Falcons will primarily only miss him on special teams. The reserve cornerback has yet to play a defensive snap this season, but the early portion of his 2018 campaign was highlighted by a three-tackle performance in Week 2 against the Panthers.