Falcons' Justin Bethel: Spurs special teams improvement
Bethel recorded 12 solo tackles and two assisted tackles for the Falcons in 2018.
Bethel dealt with an early-season knee ailment that held him out of game action for Weeks 4 and 5 after he suited up for 99 consecutive contests to begin his NFL career. He was completely obsolete defensively in his debut campaign with the Falcons, fielding zero defensive snaps after logging 452 last year with Arizona. Bethel did, however, help transform the Falcons' struggling kick coverage unit from 32nd in 2017 (26.2 yards allowed per return) to 15th with 22.7 yards allowed per return in 2018.
