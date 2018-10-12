Falcons' Justin Bethel: Will play Sunday
Bethel (knee) was cleared from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Will McFadden of AtlantaFalcons.com reports.
Bethel will be good to go Week 6 after returning to full participation at Friday's practice, having missed the Falcons' past two games with a knee injury. Bethel figures to see a majority of his snaps come on special teams in this divisional matchup.
