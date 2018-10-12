Falcons' Justin Bethel: Working way back onto field
Bethel (knee) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
After sitting out Atlanta's past two games, the veteran special teams ace has a shot to get back on the field for a pivotal NFC South showdown against Tampa Bay. The Falcons' coverage unit would be delighted to get Bethel back Sunday, as it aims to hold down a Buccaneers squad that ranks dead-last in the NFL with 15 yards per kickoff return in 2018.
