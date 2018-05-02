Falcons' Justin Crawford: Agrees to contract with Falcons

Crawford signed with Atlanta on Tuesday as an undrafted rookie free agent, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Crawford is a bona fide underdog story -- after transferring to West Virginia following two dominant seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College, he proceeded to capture the starting running back role and lead the Big 12 in rushing yards per attempt in 2016 (7.3). He was a true workhorse back, playing in 25 of the team's 26 games during his tenure with the program and becoming the first Mountaineer running back to post consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns since Noel Devine did so in 2008 and 2009. Crawford will face an uphill battle in training camp on his mission to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, with a crowded competition for the No. 3 running back slot that includes fourth-round pick Ito Smith and incumbent Terrence Magee, who Atlanta signed off the Browns' practice squad last November.