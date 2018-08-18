Falcons' Justin Crawford: Neutralized for second straight game
Crawford once again struggled to get anything going on the ground, compiling five yards on three attempts amidst a 28-14 loss to Kansas City on Friday night.
The Big 12's fourth-leading rusher from a year ago has been an absolute non-factor in the running game thus far, with a miserly eight yards on eight attempts at the midway point of the exhibition slate. Crawford has shown signs of life as a pass-catcher (four receptions for 29 yards against the Jets last week), but that modest production as a receiver will likely be insufficient to earn him a spot on the 53-man roster if he fails to drastically improve his rushing efficiency over the latter half of the preseason.
