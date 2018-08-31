Falcons' Justin Crawford: Puts forth best showing of the preseason
Crawford enjoyed his most impressive professional performance to date Thursday night, racking up 26 rushing yards on seven carries while adding one reception for six yards in a 34-7 defeat to Miami.
Though he only picked up 3.7 yards per carry in the preseason finale, Crawford appeared significantly more confident in comparison to his first three outings of the year when he amassed just 18 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Crawford's production in the ground game was largely unimpressive, but he flashed potential to be a serviceable NFL scatback in the future -- collecting a team-high seven receptions on 11 targets during the exhibition slate.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Follow our 12-team PPR draft live
Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team PPR mock draft at 2 p.m. ET. You can follow...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Deep Sleeper for every team
Heath Cummings looks for a player from each team outside the top 200 by Fantasy Pros ADP who...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these dozen players won't be on his team at...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
You may overlook these 10 players when they come up in your queue, but you probably shouldn't....
-
Buyer beware with these busts
We're not saying they'll be bad. But you'll be glad you passed on these 12 bust candidates...