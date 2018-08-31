Crawford enjoyed his most impressive professional performance to date Thursday night, racking up 26 rushing yards on seven carries while adding one reception for six yards in a 34-7 defeat to Miami.

Though he only picked up 3.7 yards per carry in the preseason finale, Crawford appeared significantly more confident in comparison to his first three outings of the year when he amassed just 18 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Crawford's production in the ground game was largely unimpressive, but he flashed potential to be a serviceable NFL scatback in the future -- collecting a team-high seven receptions on 11 targets during the exhibition slate.