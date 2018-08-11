Falcons' Justin Crawford: Struggles rushing in preseason opener
Crawford opened the preseason by gaining three yards on five carries and adding four receptions for 29 yards on six targets in Friday's 17-0 loss to the Jets.
Crawford and Ito Smith are competing for the No. 3 running back job in Atlanta, and neither did much to help their case here, though at least Crawford displayed some decent receiving chops. Smith was even worse than Crawford with a combined minus-2 yards on three touches, so both guys will look to make a better case for themselves in future preseason contests.
