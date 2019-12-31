Hardy caught all three of his targets for 40 receiving yards during Sunday's 28-22 overtime win against the Buccaneers.

The veteran wideout was once again a role player for Atlanta's attack during 2019, recording 19 receptions for 195 yards across 16 regular-season appearances. Throughout the campaign Hardy's workload exceeded 20 offensive snaps on just three occasions, and outside of a relatively busy Week 1 showing against Minnesota, he never commanded more than four targets in any game. The 28-year-old will see his contract expire over the offseason, and it remains to be seen if he will remain in the team's plans for 2020.