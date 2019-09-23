Falcons' Justin Hardy: Another quiet outing in Week 3
Hardy caught his lone target for a gain of six yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to Indianapolis.
Hardy has seen his offensive involvement dwindle over the past two weeks, garnering just two targets against the Eagles and Colts after picking up 41 yards on five targets in the season opener at Minnesota. He remains the Falcons' No. 4 or No. 5 wide receiver alongside Russell Gage, as Atlanta prepares to host Tennessee and the Titans' top-5 pass defense.
