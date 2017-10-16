Falcons' Justin Hardy: Catches all three targets against Dolphins
Hardy caught three balls for 34 yards in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.
With Mohamed Sanu nursing a hamstring injury, some people thought Hardy would see a sizable uptick in production, but most of the extra targets went to Austin Hooper and Taylor Gabriel, who combined for 17 targets. Hardy still offers some potential with Sanu on the sidelines, but the Falcons have too many offensive weapons for him to be a regular contributor at this time.
More News
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Full participant Thursday•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Sits out Wednesday with illness•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Scores in loss to Buffalo•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Catches one pass in win•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Scores in win over New Orleans•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Not targeted in Christmas Eve win•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...