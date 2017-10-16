Hardy caught three passes for 34 yards in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

With Mohamed Sanu nursing a hamstring injury, some people thought Hardy would see a sizable uptick in production, but most of the extra looks went to Austin Hooper and Taylor Gabriel, who combined for 17 targets. Hardy still offers some potential with Sanu on the sidelines, but the Falcons have too many offensive weapons for him to be a regular contributor at this time.