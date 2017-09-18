Falcons' Justin Hardy: Catches one pass in win
Hardy caught one ball (two targets) for 19 yards in Sunday night's 34-23 win over the Packers.
There are simply too many offensive threats on the field for Hardy to be considered a legitimate threat at this point in the season.
