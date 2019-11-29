Hardy caught all three of his targets for 28 receiving yards during Thursday's 26-18 loss to the Saints.

The fifth-year veteran has seemingly been passed up for another promotion in the receiving corps, as second-year wideouts Russell Gage and Christian Blake combined for a colossal 18 targets during Julio Jones' Week 13 absence (shoulder). Hardy will continue his special-teams involvement and remain Atlanta's No. 4 or 5 option at wide receiver during an upcoming Dec. 8 matchup against the Panthers' bottom-10 scoring defense.