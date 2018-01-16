Falcons' Justin Hardy: Doesn't see a target in divisional round loss
Hardy didn't have a ball thrown his way in Saturday's divisional round loss to the Eagles.
While he hasn't exactly made a huge impact, Hardy has been fairly consistent in his three years in the league. He's caught between 20 and 21 passes and finished with between 194 and 221 yards in each of his three seasons in the league. He had three touchdowns this season, one fewer than last year. Hardy is under contract for one more year, and he'll try to have a career year in 2018 before he can pursue the open waters of free agency.
