Hardy couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's win over the Eagles.

Hardy had a decent season opener with four catches for 41 yards on five targets, but he saw his snap count get cut in half in Week 2 by playing just 11 offensive snaps. Meanwhile, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley both garnered 10 targets, so Hardy's absence from the offense could become a trend with Mohamed Sanu (seven targets) and Austin Hooper (six targets) stepping up as well.