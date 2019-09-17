Falcons' Justin Hardy: Falls out of favor in Week 2
Hardy couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's win over the Eagles.
Hardy had a decent season opener with four catches for 41 yards on five targets, but he saw his snap count get cut in half in Week 2 by playing just 11 offensive snaps. Meanwhile, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley both garnered 10 targets, so Hardy's absence from the offense could become a trend with Mohamed Sanu (seven targets) and Austin Hooper (six targets) stepping up as well.
More News
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Steps in with solid Week 1 showing•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Catches both targets in loss•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Sticking with Falcons•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Plays reduced role in 2018•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Scores for second consecutive week•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Records first touchdown of 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Adjustment time
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Rankings: Injury fallout
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 3 rankings...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Usage alerts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 2 including top waiver adds,...
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...