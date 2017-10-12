Falcons' Justin Hardy: Full participant Thursday
Hardy (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter reports.
Hardy sat out Wednesday's session as a result of the illness, but he's put it behind him and was able to practice in a full capacity Thursday. He should be a full go for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, although the wideout has had just three receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.
