Falcons' Justin Hardy: Gets involved in Week 7
Hardy caught both of his targets for 19 receiving yards during Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Rams.
The 27-year-old wideout played on 18 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps and had two receptions on the Falcons' penultimate drive to help set up a garbage time touchdown pass from Matt Schaub to Austin Hooper. He could see an uptick in playing time over the latter half of 2019, especially if Mohamed Sanu is in fact moved, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport presented as a possibility Monday.
