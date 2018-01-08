Falcons' Justin Hardy: Hauls in lone target in playoff win
Hardy's lone target went for a three-yard reception in the Wild Card victory over the Rams on Saturday.
Matt Ryan threw 30 passes on Saturday, and 18 of the targets went to either Julio Jones or Mohamed Sanu, leaving few opportunities for other pass-catching options. Hardy may get a look or two in the Divisional Round against the Eagles, but in would likely take an injury to one of the aforementioned receivers for him to make an impact against Philadelphia.
