Falcons' Justin Hardy: Leaving Atlanta
Hardy won't re-sign with the Falcons, instead becoming an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 2015 fourth-round pick played 73 games for Atlanta the past five seasons, landing between 22 and 36 targets each year. Hardy's ability to contribute on special teams should make it easy enough to find a new job at the bottom of a depth chart, but he isn't likely to land a significant role on offense.
