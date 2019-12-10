Hardy hauled in his only target for a 19-yard gain during Sunday's 40-20 win against the Panthers.

The 27-year-old wideout fielded 17 percent of the offensive snaps Week 14 against Carolina, but he is expected to see an uptick in involvement against the 49ers in Week 15 with Calvin Ridley (abdomen) ruled out for the remainder of 2019. Hardy came on late in the season last year for a two-game stretch, racking up six receptions for 59 yards and two touchdowns between Weeks 13 and 14. Thus far in 2019, however, he's only exceeded four targets in a game once, as the Falcons prepare for an upcoming matchup against San Francisco's top-ranked pass defense.