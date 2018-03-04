Falcons' Justin Hardy: Looks to capitalize on void at receiver
Hardy could see an uptick in both targets and production now that Taylor Gabriel is likely headed to free agency.
Barring the acquisition of another wide receiver to fill in for Taylor Gabriel's departure, Hardy becomes a viable candidate to garner amplified attention in the Falcons' passing attack. Having hauled in a healthy 69 percent of passes thrown his way in 2017, Hardy has proven to possess sufficiently reliable hands to at least earn an audition as Atlanta's slot receiver. Hardy will aim to break out in his fourth pro season after racking up a monstrous 235 combined receptions during his junior and senior seasons at East Carolina.
More News
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Undergoes minor shoulder surgery•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Isn't targeted in divisional-round loss•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Hauls in lone target in playoff win•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Scores touchdown in win over Tampa Bay•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Scores in win over Dallas•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Catches both targets in loss•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....