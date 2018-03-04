Hardy could see an uptick in both targets and production now that Taylor Gabriel is likely headed to free agency.

Barring the acquisition of another wide receiver to fill in for Taylor Gabriel's departure, Hardy becomes a viable candidate to garner amplified attention in the Falcons' passing attack. Having hauled in a healthy 69 percent of passes thrown his way in 2017, Hardy has proven to possess sufficiently reliable hands to at least earn an audition as Atlanta's slot receiver. Hardy will aim to break out in his fourth pro season after racking up a monstrous 235 combined receptions during his junior and senior seasons at East Carolina.