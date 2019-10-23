Hardy has moved up the depth chart at wide receiver with Mohamed Sanu having been traded to New England on Tuesday morning, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 27-year-old wideout has been a rather efficient player over the course of his career, but he has not been afforded the requisite volume of work to be a consistent fantasy asset. Hardy has logged a 68.5 percent catch rate since his rookie year but has never exceeded 36 targets in any of his five professional seasons. Now that Mohamed Sanu has moved on to New England, Hardy is in line for an increased workload, though his value may not see a significant spike until Matt Ryan (ankle) makes his return from injury.