Hardy (shoulder) is participating in team drills during training camp, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hardy, who underwent minor shoulder surgery in January, has gradually worked his way back to full strength and is taking first-team reps on kickoffs alongside Marvin Hal in addition to seeing action with the first-team offense in team drills during training camp. He's probably the frontrunner in the mix to be the top backup behind Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley, but Hardy is unlikely to see enough playing time to be of fantasy consideration.