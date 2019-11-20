Falcons' Justin Hardy: Picks up 14 yards in win
Hardy caught two of four passes for 14 yards during Sunday's 29-3 win over Carolina.
By down-roster receiver standards, it's been an OK past month for Hardy, who has caught two passes in three of his last four games -- he just hasn't found ways to get downfield. Even as a receiver known for doing most of his work underneath, his 9.0 yards per catch is on pace for a career low. The veteran target is a very low-end option even heading into Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay's 31st-ranked pass defense.
