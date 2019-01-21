Hardy produced 14 receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns over 16 games in 2018.

With first-round rookie Calvin Ridley in the fold, Hardy took on a smaller role than he's had in recent seasons with Atlanta. The 27-year-old was still a reliable No. 4 receiver for the Falcons, though, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he re-signs before or after he becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.

More News
Our Latest Stories