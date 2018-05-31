Hardy (shoulder) was recognized by head coach Dan Quinn on Wednesday as a player who is expected to be fully rehabilitated from injury in the near future. "I anticipate (him) almost being ready now, and so we're going to try and do the individual work," Quinn reported when speaking to the media after OTAs, "I really see very few limitations heading into training camp".

For the time being, Hardy continues to partake in individual drills as he works his way back from offseason shoulder surgery. Hardy's potential sleeper value as a receiver was diminished when Atlanta selected Calvin Ridley in the first round of the draft, but he is likely to be slotted in as the No. 4 receiver while being in contention to take over as the team's primary kick returner with Andre Roberts' departure to New York. The 5-foot-10 Hardy made the most of limited opportunity in 2017, collecting three touchdown receptions despite being on the field for only 33 percent of the Falcons' offensive snaps.