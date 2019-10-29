Falcons' Justin Hardy: Quiet outing against Seahawks
Hardy accounted for 23 receiving yards on two catches during Sunday's 27-20 loss to Seattle.
The trade of Mohamed Sanu trade to New England was bound to increase offensive involvement for a third Falcons receiver, but in Week 8 that player turned out to be Russell Gage rather than Hardy. The second-year man more than doubled Hardy's target share (nine to four), and accounted for seven catches and 58 yards in a matchup against Seattle's susceptible 27th-ranked pass defense. Hardy and the Falcons' receiving corps now segue into a Week 9 bye, before facing a Saints defense Nov. 10 that ranks among that NFL's 10-stingiest units with just 1.2 passing touchdowns allowed per game this season.
