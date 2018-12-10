Hardy caught three of four targets, compiling 30 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 34-20 loss to Green Bay.

After accounting for seven combined receiving scores over the past two seasons, it came as a surprise that Hardy had yet to find the end zone entering Week 14, having come into Sunday's road test at Lambeau Field without logging a single red-zone target on the year. Matt Ryan looked for Hardy three times when the Falcons were inside the Green Bay 20-yard line, once connecting for a 19-yard junk time score to bolster Hardy's stat line for the day. With Atlanta all but mathematically eliminated from the NFC playoff mix, the coaching staff may give Hardy some more run over the final three weeks of the regular season to gauge whether he merits consideration as a member of the 53-man roster moving forward. Week 15 provides a matchup against a sturdy Cardinals secondary, that's helped contain opposing wideouts to 1,889 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns this year, among the NFL's 10 best units in each of those categories.