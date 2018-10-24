Falcons' Justin Hardy: Remains involved in Falcons passing attack
Hardy collected two receptions for 24 yards during Monday's 23-20 win against the Giants.
The crafty veteran now has five receptions on nine targets over Atlanta's pass two games, after collecting just one catch on one target through the first five weeks of the season. Minor injuries to Mohamed Sanu (groin) and Calvin Ridley (ankle) have facilitated in Hardy seeing an uptick in his offensive involvement of late. But so long as he keeps producing, Hardy has a chance to field between 15 and 25 snaps per game as a No. 4 or No. 5 option for the Falcons receiving corps. Following a Week 8 bye, Atlanta will take on Washington and a secondary allowing the 13th-fewest passing yards per game.
