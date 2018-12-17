Falcons' Justin Hardy: Scores for second consecutive week
Hardy caught all three of his targets Sunday, accumulating 29 receiving yards and one touchdown during a 40-14 victory against the Cardinals.
Through Week 13, Hardy had eight receptions for 74 yards and no touchdowns. The fourth-year man has six catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns over the past two games against Green Bay and Arizona. Hardy hasn't been playing a greater number of snaps necessarily (in fact, last week he only fielded 14 offensive snaps in a breakout performance), but 35 percent of his targets this season have come over the last two weeks. It will be intriguing to see Hardy's involvement in Week 16, when the Falcons travel to take on a Panthers defense that's allowed 2.5 passing touchdowns and 269.5 yards per game through the air over it's past six outings.
More News
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Records first touchdown of 2018•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Targeted twice against Saints•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Targeted once in loss•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Remains involved in passing attack•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Could see more snaps in Week 7•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Participating in team drills•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15