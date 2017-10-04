Falcons' Justin Hardy: Scores in loss to Buffalo
Hardy nabbed two of six targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-17 loss to Buffalo.
Hardy helped Atlanta tie it up at 17 in the fourth quarter with a quick three-yard out in traffic. Hardy's two catches on Sunday matched the number of targets he had in the first three weeks of the season. The key was Mohamed Sanu's hip injury in the second quarter, five of Hardy's six targets coming in the second half. With Sanu expected to miss a couple of weeks, Hardy might put together a couple of solid performances opposite Julio Jones.
