Falcons' Justin Hardy: Scores in win over Dallas
Hardy caught two balls for seven yards against the Cowboys, but one of those receptions went for a three-yard touchdown in the 27-7 win.
Hardy has struggled to get targets in Atlanta's offense, as he's only seen more than three targets in a game once this season, but he was able to find the end zone in this one. He's an injury away from a much bigger role in the passing game, but for now he can expect about two targets a game, which severely limits his ceiling.
