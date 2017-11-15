Hardy only caught two balls for seven yards against the Cowboys, but one of those receptions went for a 3-yard touchdown in the 27-7 win.

Hardy has struggled to get targets in Atlanta's offense, as he's only seen more than three targets in a game once this season, but he was able to find the end zone in this one. He's an injury away from a much bigger role in the passing game, but for now he can expect about two targets a game, which severely limits his ceiling.