Falcons' Justin Hardy: Scores touchdown in win over Tampa Bay
Hardy caught two balls for 33 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Falcons past the Buccaneers by a score of 24-21.
Hardy had been held without a catch in his three previous games, so it's nice to see him catch a couple balls, let alone a touchdown. He could see a couple targets down the stretch, but he shouldn't be relied upon for consistent production.
