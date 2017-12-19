Hardy caught two balls for 33 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Falcons past the Buccaneers by a score of 24-21.

Hardy had been held without a catch in his three previous games, so it's nice to see him catch a couple balls, let alone a touchdown. He could see a couple targets down the stretch, but he shouldn't be relied upon for consistent production.

