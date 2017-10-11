Hardy was held out of the Falcons' practice Wednesday with an illness, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Assuming Hardy's illness isn't too debilitating, he should be back on the field in some capacity Thursday or Friday, which would clear up any concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. The Falcons' passing tree hasn't gone deep enough to find consistent targets for Hardy, who has three receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown in four games.