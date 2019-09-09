Falcons' Justin Hardy: Steps in with solid Week 1 showing
Hardy corralled four of five targets, while gaining 41 receiving yards during Sunday's 28-12 loss to Minnesota.
Hardy relieved the injured Russell Gage (concussion) after he absorbed a hit to the head during the first half of Sunday's loss, and was forced to exit from the game. Hardy filled in admirably for his teammate under dire circumstances, at one point picking up a 23-yard gain on a first quarter catch, that seemingly putting Atlanta in prime position to put up points before the drive stalled out around midfield. If Gage proves unable to clear concussion protocol, the 27-year-old Hardy is expected to serve as Atlanta's No. 4 receiving option in Week 2, as the Falcons prepare for an Eagles defense that surrendered 380 passing yards and three passing touchdowns to Washington in its season opener.
