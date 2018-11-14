Hardy caught his only target, a seven-yard game, during Sunday's 28-16 loss to Cleveland.

Despite taking part in a revitalized Falcons pass offense ranked fourth in the league, Hardy has been seldom used in Atlanta's scheme. Five of Hardy' seven catches this season came during the Falcons' recent three-game winning streak, but -- even then -- he failed to garner much production. Next up is a Dallas pass defense ranked in the top 10 of the league, giving up just 232 yards per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • eli-1400.jpg

    Week 11 Streamers

    Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

    Week 11 Big Questions

    Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...

  • NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

    Week 11 Waiver Wire

    With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....