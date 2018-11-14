Falcons' Justin Hardy: Targeted once in loss
Hardy caught his only target, a seven-yard game, during Sunday's 28-16 loss to Cleveland.
Despite taking part in a revitalized Falcons pass offense ranked fourth in the league, Hardy has been seldom used in Atlanta's scheme. Five of Hardy' seven catches this season came during the Falcons' recent three-game winning streak, but -- even then -- he failed to garner much production. Next up is a Dallas pass defense ranked in the top 10 of the league, giving up just 232 yards per game.
