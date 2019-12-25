Hardy was unable to haul in his only target of Sunday's 24-12 win over Jacksonville.

Hardy finished fourth among the Falcons' receivers with 21 snaps Sunday, 28% of the team total. The veteran has been passed over in favor of Atlanta's younger targets, such as sophomore receiver Russell Gage, since Calvin Ridley (abdomen) headed to injured reserve. Expect the youth movement to continue Sunday against Tampa Bay's 29th-ranked pass defense.