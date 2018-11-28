Hardy caught one of two targets for six yards during Atlanta's 31-17 loss to New Orleans on Thanksgiving.

The veteran receiver has fallen off over the past month. He's been targeted just thrice over his last four games, totaling 13 yards. Hardy has been targeted more than twice in a game just once all year and hasn't really been a contributor in a prolific Falcons passing game. Sunday brings the Ravens' top-five pass defense.

More News
Our Latest Stories