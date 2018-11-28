Falcons' Justin Hardy: Targeted twice against Saints
Hardy caught one of two targets for six yards during Atlanta's 31-17 loss to New Orleans on Thanksgiving.
The veteran receiver has fallen off over the past month. He's been targeted just thrice over his last four games, totaling 13 yards. Hardy has been targeted more than twice in a game just once all year and hasn't really been a contributor in a prolific Falcons passing game. Sunday brings the Ravens' top-five pass defense.
More News
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Targeted once in loss•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Remains involved in passing attack•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Could see more snaps in Week 7•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Participating in team drills•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Progressing in recovery from shoulder surgery•
-
Falcons' Justin Hardy: Still in rehab process•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
With injuries starting to pile up and the playoffs just around the corner, Fantasy players...