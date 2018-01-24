Falcons' Justin Hardy: Undergoes minor shoulder surgery
Hardy recently underwent surgery on his right shoulder and is expected to face "a few weeks" of recovery, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
While the reason for Hardy's procedure isn't clear, it doesn't sound like he's dealing with any major injury. He should be back in action well before the start of OTAs in late April.
