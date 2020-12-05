McCray is in line to start at left guard in place of the injured James Carpenter (groin) during Atlanta's Week 13 matchup against New Orleans, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

McCray has made five appearances in his debut campaign for the Falcons, but he hasn't yet garnered more than 11 offensive snaps in a single contest. With Carpenter exiting in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's 43-6 win over Las Vegas, McCray closed out the game at guard. A start from the 28-year-old would mark his first since suiting up for the Browns during Week 17 of last season.