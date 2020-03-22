Falcons' Justin McCray: Signs with Atlanta
McCray agreed to a contract with the Falcons on Sunday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN NFL Nation reports.
McCray is a nice backup lineman who is capable of lining up at multiple positions. The 27-year-old journeyman appeared in 15 games for the Browns last season, including four starts.
